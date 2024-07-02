Christian Lundgaard Signs to Replace Alexander Rossi at Arrow McLaren in 2025

Christian Lundgaard has signed a multi-year contract to drive Arrow McLaren’s No. 7 Chevrolet, the team announced on July 2. The decision was announced simultaneously with news that the team and current driver Alexander Rossi would mutually part ways at the end of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season.

With this, the team completes their 2025 driver lineup, partnering Lundgaard with Pato O’Ward and Nolan Siegel.

The Denmark native, age 22, is the only Danish driver to win in the series, which he achieved last season on the streets of Toronto. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won the 2022 Rookie of the Year honors and also has two poles and three podiums to go along with his victory in 2023.

“I’m excited to have my plans set for 2025 and beyond, and I’m thrilled it’s with Arrow McLaren,” Lundgaard said. “I have a lot of respect for Zak [Brown], Gavin [Ward], Tony [Kanaan] and the team, and I think Pato, Nolan and I will work well together. I’m focused 100% on finishing this season strong with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. We have a lot of the season left, but this is a huge weight off my shoulders that will hopefully let me compete at my best the next nine races.”

“Alexander has been an incredible teammate, and we’re grateful for our two seasons we’re racing with him,” said Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without him. Ultimately we couldn’t meet in the middle on terms, but we absolutely wish him the best and will do all we can the second half of the season to get him in the top five in the championship.

“Christian has had proven success in his few seasons racing in the series, and he checks the boxes for what we’re looking for in speed and potential alongside Pato and Nolan. The three make up the youngest trio on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES grid, and we know that direction has been paying off for our F1 counterparts with Lando and Oscar.

“We’re looking toward our long-term goal of sustained high performance, and I believe with these three drivers and the ongoing support of Arrow and all our amazing partners, we’re taking a good step in that direction for 2025.”

“My time at Arrow McLaren, while it’s been only short two seasons, has been rewarding in many ways.”, said Rossi. “I’m grateful to have been part of the team’s internal growth. The No. 7 crew is fantastic, and I’ve built a lot of long-lasting friendships with the team. Zak, Gavin, Tony and I had many conversations over the last several months on my future with the team. We were not able to come to terms on a new deal, so the mutual decision to part ways is amicable. I’m very confident with current discussions in the paddock to land a new spot. I’ll have good news to follow soon, and meanwhile I’m focused on a top-five finish in the 2024 championship and a strong conclusion to my time in papaya.”

Lundgaard finished eighth in the final standings last year while Rossi finished in ninth position. Rossi has earned three top-five finishes thus far in 2024 and is currently seventh in the championship standings while Lundgaard sits 11th in points.