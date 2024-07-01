ARCA Power Rankings: Dominant William Sawalich Takes the Top Spot

Following the ARCA Menards Series event at Berlin Raceway, a new name has topped Frontstretch’s ARCA power rankings.

With nine races down in the ARCA season, certain teams are just now coming on strong, while others are losing their early season momentum. Read below to see how the top five shakes out nearly halfway through the season.

1. William Sawalich

After yet another dominant performance at Berlin, William Sawalich earns the top spot in our power rankings despite only being part time this season. With four wins and 11 top-five finishes across his 13 starts, Sawalich has undoubtedly been the most impressive driver across his limited schedule.

Having led more than a quarter of the laps he has run this season, Sawalich has been a threat to win nearly every race he has entered in 2024, a feat that has earned him the number one spot for now.

2. Andres Perez

While Sawalich has been untouchable in most of his part-time schedule, full-time competitor and current series points leader Andres Perez has been a model of consistency in 2024. With 11 top-10 finishes through the first 12 races and no finishes worse than 12th, Perez has yet to have a bad race.

While his consistency has netted him the points lead, he has rarely shown any race-winning speed. Of his 11 top-10s, only three are top fives, and he has only led 13 laps on the season. Compare that total of 13 to Sawalich’s 551, and it is easy to see why Sawalich has overtaken Perez to sit atop our rankings.

3. Greg Van Alst

Much like Perez, Greg Van Alst has had a very consistent beginning to his 2024 season.

With four top-10 finishes in nine starts, Van Alst has put up a fair showing in his limited schedule and he currently sits second in the championship standings. Much like Perez, Van Alst has scarcely exhibited a true contending pace but has managed to pick up solid finishes most of the time.

In most races this season, subpar qualifying efforts have also left Van Alst in a constant struggle for track position. If Van Alst is to seriously contend for the title, his team must make strides in starting further up the order and having speed closer to that of the top-tier teams.

4. Gio Ruggiero

Although only competing on a part-time basis, Gio Ruggiero has kept a perfect record of recording a top-five finish in each of his starts this season with four top fives to match his four starts. Across those four starts, Ruggiero has also led 90 laps, proving that he has what it takes to contend for wins.

While Ruggiero’s results have been impressive, a relatively small sample size limits how high up the ARCA power rankings he can sit at this moment. As he makes more starts and raises his totals in significant counting stats, watch for Ruggiero to possibly rise higher.

5. Lavar Scott

Although Lavar Scott has so far been overshadowed by his Rev Racing teammate Perez, Scott is quietly putting together a solid season. With five top 10s and three top fives on the season, including a runner-up finish at Berlin, Scott has proved himself to be one of the strongest full-time competitors in ARCA.

Despite Rev as an organization so far falling short of preseason expectations in terms of its race-winning capability, it appears to be turning a corner, and that may correlate to a maiden trip to victory lane soon for Scott.

With nine of 20 events on the ARCA calendar completed, these rankings are perhaps more significant than they were early in the season with a larger sample size of data available, but there is nonetheless plenty of time for drivers and teams to rise or fall depending on their future performances.

Paint Scheme of the Race

The scheme of the race this week goes to the Fast Track Racing No. 12 entry for Ryan Roulette for the striking red, white, and gold colors featured on that Bellator Recruiting Academy/VFW Ford. For its great assortment of colors featuring organizations geared towards helping our veterans, this scheme had to be recognized. Roulette finished 15th at Berlin.

Race Results from @BerlinRaceway!



P11- Michael Maples

P15- Ryan Roulette

P16- @CAMELCASTOff

P17- @KempRacing5



We loved Berlin this past weekend, and now we are preparing to take on IRP, in Indiana on July 19th!



Another thank you to one of our amazing photographers, Sam! pic.twitter.com/17Qm93q2PN — Fast Track Racing (@FastTrack_11) June 30, 2024

ARCA will return to action on July 19 for the Circle City 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which is a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East