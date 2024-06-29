William Sawalich Dominates For Convincing ARCA Win at Berlin

In a dominating performance, William Sawalich backed up last year’s win at Berlin Raceway with yet another in the Herr’s Snacks 200 in the ARCA Menards Series.

In a race slowed for caution only twice for minor incidents, Sawalich led nearly every lap as none of his competition had anything for him for most of the night.

Sawalich’s only challenge came from points leader Andres Perez, who briefly wrestled the lead away from Sawalich on the restart following the race’s first scheduled break on lap 75.

Unfortunately for Perez, his stint out front didn’t last long, as Sawalich quickly regained the lead after momentarily losing it. After losing the lead, Perez fell back toward the back end of the top 10 before racing his way back up to a fifth-place finish.

Perez’s teammate, Lavar Scott, had his best run on the year as he came home in the runner-up position after methodically climbing the running order throughout the race.

Sean Hingorani led the charge for Venturini Motorsports as he finished third after running solidly inside the top five all night. Teammate Kris Wright charged late to finish fourth, his highest running position of the night.

Toni Breidinger added yet another top-10 finish to her rising season total with a solid sixth-place finish, while Greg Van Alst followed her home in seventh.

A debuting Gavan Boschele brought the Venturini No. 55 entry home in eighth, although he ran well inside the top five for the majority of the night before a sway bar failure compromised the car’s handling.

Christian Rose and Amber Balcaen rounded out the top 10.

The ARCA Menards Series will return to action July 19 for the Circle City 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, which is a combination race with the ARCA Menards Series East.