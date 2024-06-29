Slipstream Saturdays: Formula 1 Silly Season Closes Up

Two more seats in the musical chairs known as Formula 1 Silly Season have filled up, with the two already in them staying put.

Alpine was able to retain Pierre Gasly for the foreseeable future. It’s not a surprise that the French team has kept on the veteran Frenchman. Gasly has proven to be a reliable points scorer and will now be the team’s undisputed lead driver.

BREAKING: Pierre Gasly agrees a multi-year extension with Alpine!



The Frenchman signs to stay with the Enstone-based team for 2025 and beyond ✍️#F1 #Formula1 @pierregasly @AlpineF1Team pic.twitter.com/HnH06awd3W — Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2024

The question will be who Alpine decides to pair with Gasly. Reserve driver Jack Doohan has been reported as the favorite to take that seat after the team publicly credited him with their turnaround in performance this season. During the Monaco weekend, Doohan did multiple runs in the simulator consecutively, doing everything to get the team’s setup up to speed. That weekend paid off with a points finish for Gasly.

But Doohan doesn’t have the ride sewn up just yet. The team has announced that Mick Schumacher will test their 2022 F1 car next week. Whether it’s a reward for their WEC Hypercar driver or a test to see if the former Haas driver has the talent to race in F1 is a question mark.

The team also has a few other options outside of their system. Zhou Guanyu is a former Alpine Academy driver and could bring a lot of money and Chinese fans to the team. Logan Sargeant has a talent question, but he could be a consideration if he brings any money to the operation.

Honestly, in some ways, whoever they have in that other seat is inconsequential, especially considering they aren’t getting a veteran like Valtteri Bottas nor Carlos Sainz in there. This team seems like a complete mess, one that has festered for years now. Sainz has apparently decided that either 9th or 10th in constructor standings would be a better choice than this works team. That is a total embarrassment.

BREAKING: Lance Stroll will race with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond!#F1 @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/7htjjUp3kP — Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2024

In other news, Lance Stroll was announced to be remaining with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond. This is a big blow for Yuki Tsunoda, who will now need to rely on Fernando Alonso retiring for a Honda seat to open up.

It’s not a surprise that Stroll is remaining at the team that his father essentially bought for him. The only real question was if Stroll would move on to his dad’s WEC program, instead of continuing to waste a seat in F1. This keeps him in open wheel until after 2026 at the very least.

Should Stroll have gotten another couple of years in F1? No, the obvious thing would have been trying to go for Sainz and having Alonso pass the torch to his fellow Spaniard. But that was never going to happen as long as Lance wanted to keep racing there.

And if he had decided to leave F1? Very good chance Mr. Stroll would have simply sold controlling interest of the team, as there would not have been any point for him to continue on.

There are now seven seats remaining for F1 in 2025, with one of them essentially already being filled. Oliver Bearman should be announced for Haas next week during the build-up to the British Grand Prix, per multiple reports. It would also make sense for Haas to announce their next driver on that Thursday, which is July 4th.

The rest could be announced at just about any time, with no driver completely locked into any seat. Sainz is the lone free agent guaranteed a seat.

It would be a shame if Zhou is out of F1 as it seems he is. Alfa Romeo/Sauber has given him almost nothing to work with in his career. If he does leave F1, he’ll be a good pickup for Formula E or WEC.

Kevin stated last week that endurance racing would be his most likely destination if his time in F1 was up. He loves it there and has proven rapid. Spoke of his love for Indycar, but Endurance is where his heart lies. https://t.co/E9Anv74OQj — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) June 27, 2024

Kevin Magnussen is all but out of F1 as well, openly talking this week about preparing to return to endurance racing. Magnussen was able to get three more seasons in F1 entirely thanks to the Russian Ukraine war pulling Nikita Mazepin’s funding. In some ways, it is a shame he likely will not get another podium after starting his career on it in his very first race, but in others he got further than many thought he would after that first year bombing out at McLaren.

But those are also the breaks sometimes. The reality is that there are only 20 seats on the F1 grid. Not everybody can be on it. There’s a reason why this is the most exclusive series in the most exclusive sport in the world.