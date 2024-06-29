Red Bull On Pole At Red Bull Ring With Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was able to score what looked like an easy pole at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, continuing his historic run of dominance through Formula 1.

Verstappen’s pole time was over four tenths of a second faster than Lando Norris, the difference between second and eighth on the grid. He was the first driver to get around the track in under 65 seconds, and one of just five in the whole session.

MAX VERSTAPPEN STORMS TO POLE IN SPIELBERG 🇦🇹



A mighty performance from the Dutchman who was in a league of his own in qualifying 💪#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/OSa8FqrkGb — Formula 1 (@F1) June 29, 2024

The infamous amount of track limit infractions that Red Bull Ring generates seemed to have finally been fixed. Only five lap times were deleted in all of qualifying, as the new gravel in certain corners has worked wonders as far as stopping drivers from going over the line.

But track limits were still not completely extinguished, with one particularly brutal one occurring at the end of Q3. Oscar Piastri put down a lap good enough for third, but had his hot lap removed due to track limits in turn 6, one of the turns with gravel on the outside. The Australian qualified in seventh.

“I mean, I didn’t hit the gravel,” Piastri said in the media bullpen to F1 TV. “For me, I thought I was fine. I haven’t seen it yet, we need to have a look at just how painfully close it was.

“A bit painful that we’ve done so much good work in all of the other corners of removing the element of track limits, we still have a corner like that, where you can not be in the gravel and still be outside of track limits. Just disappointing not to have a better result out of that.”

Q3

There were no real incidents in qualifying until the very end. Charles Leclerc ran off line coming out of turn 9 and “broke everything” under the car. Leclerc was able to return to pit road in his Ferrari.

Leclerc goes off piste on his final push lap, and ends up P6 #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/tKOhfxFYGe — Formula 1 (@F1) June 29, 2024

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:04:314m 2. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.404s 3. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.526s 4. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.537s 5. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.589s 6. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.730s 7. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.734s 8. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.888s 9. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +1.071s 10. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +1.569s

Q2

It has been a rough weekend for Aston Martin, which was slow in the Sprint to start. It followed that up with a miserable qualifying session in which Fernando Alonso qualified a lowly 15th.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +0.015s 12. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.073s 13. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.085s 14. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +0.138s 15. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.365s

Q1

This was the closest Q1 in Formula 1 history per Will Buxton on the F1 TV broadcast, as the entire field was covered by just seven tenths of a second.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.080s 17. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.163s 18. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.191s 19. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.199s 20. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.404s

Now that qualifying is over, it’s time for the main event. Lights out for the Austrian Grand Prix will come on Sunday, June 30, at 9 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on ESPN.