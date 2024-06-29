Red Bull On Pole At Red Bull Ring With Max Verstappen

Race Weekend Central
Max Verstappen was able to score what looked like an easy pole at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, continuing his historic run of dominance through Formula 1.

Verstappen’s pole time was over four tenths of a second faster than Lando Norris, the difference between second and eighth on the grid. He was the first driver to get around the track in under 65 seconds, and one of just five in the whole session.

The infamous amount of track limit infractions that Red Bull Ring generates seemed to have finally been fixed. Only five lap times were deleted in all of qualifying, as the new gravel in certain corners has worked wonders as far as stopping drivers from going over the line.

But track limits were still not completely extinguished, with one particularly brutal one occurring at the end of Q3. Oscar Piastri put down a lap good enough for third, but had his hot lap removed due to track limits in turn 6, one of the turns with gravel on the outside. The Australian qualified in seventh.

“I mean, I didn’t hit the gravel,” Piastri said in the media bullpen to F1 TV. “For me, I thought I was fine. I haven’t seen it yet, we need to have a look at just how painfully close it was.

“A bit painful that we’ve done so much good work in all of the other corners of removing the element of track limits, we still have a corner like that, where you can not be in the gravel and still be outside of track limits. Just disappointing not to have a better result out of that.”

Q3

There were no real incidents in qualifying until the very end. Charles Leclerc ran off line coming out of turn 9 and “broke everything” under the car. Leclerc was able to return to pit road in his Ferrari.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT1:04:314m
2.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.404s
3.63George RussellMercedes+0.526s
4.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.537s
5.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.589s
6.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.730s
7.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.734s
8.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.888s
9.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+1.071s
10.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+1.569s

Q2

It has been a rough weekend for Aston Martin, which was slow in the Sprint to start. It followed that up with a miserable qualifying session in which Fernando Alonso qualified a lowly 15th.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.3Daniel RicciardoRB Honda RBPT+0.015s
12.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.073s
13.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.085s
14.22Yuki TsunodaRB Honda RBPT+0.138s
15.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.365s

Q1

This was the closest Q1 in Formula 1 history per Will Buxton on the F1 TV broadcast, as the entire field was covered by just seven tenths of a second.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.080s
17.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.163s
18.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.191s
19.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.199s
20.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.404s

F1 Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Now that qualifying is over, it’s time for the main event. Lights out for the Austrian Grand Prix will come on Sunday, June 30, at 9 a.m. ET. Coverage will be on ESPN.

