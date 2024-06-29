Denny Hamlin Wins 2nd Cup Pole of 2024 at Nashville

Denny Hamlin won his second pole of 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season at Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 29, after clocking a speed of 160.354 mph, close to the Nashville track record.

The longest-tenured Joe Gibbs Racing driver won his 42nd pole of his Cup career.

Joining Hamlin on the front row will be Stewart-Haas Racing’s Josh Berry. With a new qualifying format being used, Berry, the fastest of those from group A with a speed of 159.749 mph, will make his second runner-up start of his career, tying his career-best starting position.

Despite a faster 159.845 mph lap, Christopher Bell, the second-fastest driver from group B, will line up third. Kyle Larson joins Bell in row two in fourth and Brad Keselowski complete the top five.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher and Austin Cindric round out the top 10.

Justin Haley made an illegal adjustment after going through tech inspection. Although he attempted a qualifying lap, he will start at the rear and serve a pass-through penalty at the end of the opening lap. His car chief was also ejected.

The green flag from Music City will drop tomorrow, June 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage will be provided by NBC.