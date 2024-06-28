Through The Gears: Nashville Best Bets

We ate Loudon the Lobster at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, cashing on our pick of Christopher Bell at +400. Let’s continuing making money this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Music City has a unique track with it being a 1.3-mile oval. There are some tracks we can use as comparisons here: Dover Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Since 2021, the track has been dominated by Team Chevy, as it has won all three times with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.

But I would not be surprised to see that win streak come to an end this weekend. Martin Truex Jr. is +750 to win it and had the best average speed ranking in the last two races at the track.

Nashville Next Gen Speed Rankings 🎸 pic.twitter.com/0BUjB1c5LB — Ryan (@ifantasyrace) June 24, 2024 Sticking with the Toyotas, Tyler Reddick is a driver you should have your eye on. He started second last year, won stage one and led 33 laps. He was running third when a loose wheel turned into a disconnected one as he was coming down pit road.



With that being said and his performance at Las Vegas earlier this season, +1300 is major value. I expect him to qualify inside the top five (all three winners have started inside the top 5) and then his odds will fall in a big way after practice and qualifying.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.