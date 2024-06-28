Through The Gears: Nashville Best Bets

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
We ate Loudon the Lobster at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, cashing on our pick of Christopher Bell at +400. Let’s continuing making money this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.
Music City has a unique track with it being a 1.3-mile oval. There are some tracks we can use as comparisons here: Dover Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Since 2021, the track has been dominated by Team Chevy, as it has won all three times with Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.
But I would not be surprised to see that win streak come to an end this weekend. Martin Truex Jr. is +750 to win it and had the best average speed ranking in the last two races at the track.
