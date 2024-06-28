Short Track Weekly: Justin Bonsignore Talks Xfinity Series Debut, Modified Racing

Justin Bonsignore is a racing legend in the New England area. The three-time NASCAR Whelen Modified champion sits tied for third on the series’ all-time wins list and has accomplished almost everything in the Modified world.

Bonsignore tried something new this past Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, making a start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing.

With qualifying and practice rained out, Bonsignore started mid-pack for the Saturday afternoon event at New Hampshire, a track he knows well. He started the event having already won the morning’s Modified race.

During the Sci Aps 200, Bonsignore seemed to be having more of the same success. After an impressive drive through the pack in stage one, Bonsignore found himself second to begin stage two.

The Long Island, Ny. native spent the entirety of stage two in the runner-up spot, trailing only eventual winner Christopher Bell, who went on to sweep the weekend.

Unfortunately for Bonsignore, his day went south late in the running at New Hampshire. Contact with Sammy Smith on a late restart sent his No. 19 spinning, relegating Bonsignore to 25th at race’s end.

Despite the poor result, it was an impressive showing for the self-proclaimed Modified-lifer. Bonsignore made a strong case that he should be considered for additional appearances in the future.

Frontstretch caught up with Bonsignore on June 22, ahead of his impressive Xfinity Series debut. He talked about his racing upbringing, racing at New Hampshire and if he’d ever pursue a career in NASCAR’s national series. You can watch the interview below.

Chase Folsom, Frontstretch: You’re a huge star up here in the northeast, but there are some people that may not have heard your name before this weekend. For those people, tell us a little bit about yourself and how you got started in racing.

Justin Bonsignore: I’ve been racing since I was a little kid. my dad and my uncle owned a go-kart business. My cousin Kyle and I, we just battled it out in the modified race, grew up racing go-karts all over the country nationally.

Just progressed from there, got into Modifieds at Riverhead Raceway where I live on Long Island. Ran that for a few years. I’ve been on the Modified Tour now since 2010, I think this is my fifteenth year. Been with my same team, Ken and Janine Massa for the entire career now.

I’m just a normal guy, work a normal job during the week and go racing with my friends on the weekend. I just love the Modifieds and love the Modified Tour – this is my home. But I have a great opportunity this weekend with Joe Gibbs Racing to get on that national stage. Hopefully we can put together a good run with them.

Folsom: You mentioned your cousin Kyle and battling it out for the win earlier today in the Modified race. Is there bragging rights in the family, especially getting the best of him at a track like New Hampshire?

Bonsignore: Definitely, for sure. I feel better about it of course, I’m sure he doesn’t, but we’re really close. We grew up together so we’re best friends, we talk everyday. I’m sure he’s a little disappointed in the last lap and how it didn’t work out for him to even have a shot getting into (turn) 3.

I’m sure if anybody’s gonna beat him, and same thing for me, I’d rather my cousin beat me than anybody. My entire family on his side is here as well so, it’s really cool to battle him out for a win for the first time since we were kids, I’m just glad we came out on the winning end.

Folsom: You’ve now won the last two Whelen Modified races here at New Hampshire. Without having any practice or qualifying in the Xfinity car, does that help to know your way around this racetrack so well?

Bonsignore: Yes and no. I know the racetrack but I don’t know anything about full-fender cars. I’ve done some iRacing stuff, I’ve done some simulator, I’ve studied data, but those cars are going to drive completely different. We’re just hoping to use the first stage as a learning curve.

There’s a lot of good cars in the back with us, Christopher Bell’s back there, Alex Bowman’s back there. We’ll hopefully be able to latch on to one of their bumpers and pick our way through the field. Then hopefully they’ll have some good strategy from the pit box to maybe jump the field if we get some cautions that fall our way.

Folsom: Having the weather play so much of a factor this weekend, you planned originally to run the Modified race this afternoon, now you’ve already run it. How much does that change your mindset jumping in the car that you planned on running second earlier in the morning.

Bonsignore: I think it was nice to know the schedule change yesterday and what the thoughts were, It definitely gives us way more time to relax. Now I can go back to the trailer, gets some lunch, cool off a little bit and see what the Xfinity guys need from me if anything else.

Then I don’t have to run from car to car tonight, we already won this race so that definitely gives us some confidence, me personally, for the rest of the day. You’re riding that nice high and you can go out and hopefully have a good day there (in Xfinity). I think the schedule change makes it a little easier, it just would have been nice to get practice in yesterday.

Folsom: The goal any time you come to the racetrack is to win the race. But with this being your first time in a full-body stock car, what would it take for you leave here calling today a successful day?

Bonsignore: Obviously we wouldn’t have signed up for it, especially with Joe Gibbs, if we didn’t think we could win. You have to go in with that type of mindset as a driver that you can win anytime you get in a racecar. Obviously if we can run top 10 as a first time, I think that would be great.

A smooth day, no pit road penalties, no issues, just anything stupid on the racetrack. You don’t want to go out there and do that, so, just hoping to put a solid day together. If we could run top 10 I think we’d be pretty happy with that, hopefully it’ll be something to build on.

Folsom: The Modified scene up here in the northeast is unique in the fact that there’s a lot of times there are guys that are lifers. Guys that race in the Modifieds that may have an opportunity but never really leave. Is that a spot that you’re at in your career, or are there still aspirations with this to move forward?

Bonsignore: I definitely would say I’m a Modified lifer, just have a really good opportunity in front of me here this weekend. When you have these types of opportunities presented to you, you’re going to take advantage of them if it all works out, and this one worked out.

I’m 36, I don’t really have aspirations to move south and chase that national series dream anymore. I’ve kind of come to terms with it. If we somehow win this race today and sponsors call and things work out, we’ll definitely pursue seeing if it happens.

I really love where I’m at in my Modified career, I want to do this until I’m 50 if possible. Just want to try and keep winning races and contending for championships if possible.

Folsom: Have there been any talks of if you run good today, this might happen again in this Joe Gibbs car?

Bonsignore: Not yet, but those guys have been really great. Steve deSouza -Vice President of the Xfinity program – has been really welcoming and helping me with any questions we have. See how today goes, it’s obviously very sponsor dependent.

We’ll have to go out today and maybe we can impress some people, you never know if there will be more opportunities, but I would love to do a handful of starts per year if possible, while I’m still kind of competitive and and not to old. We’ll see how today goes and take if from there.”