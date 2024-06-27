NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: June 28 – 30

This weekend sees NASCAR’s full compliment of National-level series back in action, while Formula 1 goes to Austria. There’s also ARCA racing in Michigan and endurance racing at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Week

This weekend, NASCAR will be at Nashville Superspeedway for three full days of action. If you’re going, make sure to keep yourself hydrated because it’s going to be hot.

Coverage of the Ally 400 Sunday will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. There’s no mention of a Countdown to Green show, but the race has a four-hour timeslot. Unfortunately, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms. At least 50%. It could be another long day. At least Nashville Superspeedway has lights, but if the race goes really long, don’t be surprised if it gets moved to another network.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will effectively have a one-day show on Saturday in Nashville. Coverage of the Tennessee Lottery 250 will begin with Countdown to Green at 4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Race coverage will start at 5 p.m. ET with the green flag around 5:10 p.m. ET. This will be the hottest of the three days at the track with a forecast high of 97º with a heat index between 105-110º.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has a one-day show on Friday in Nashville. Coverage of the Rackley Roofing 200 will air live on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET. There is no NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS Edition prior to the broadcast. The race should go green around 8:15 p.m. ET. A repeat of the race will air on FOX Sports 1 at 11 p.m. ET. Expect plenty of coverage focused around Clint Bowyer since he’ll be making a one-off appearance for Spire Motorsports.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

Outside of Nashville, the biggest show in racing this weekend is Formula 1’s annual visit to the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Expect fast speeds, lap times around 65 seconds in qualifying and a lot of orange smoke from the grandstands.

Coverage of the Grand Prix of Austria will begin Sunday morning with Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday at 7:30 a.m. ET on ESPN. Race coverage will begin at 8:55 a.m. ET with the formation lap starting at 9 a.m. ET sharp.

The ARCA Menards Series continues their short track season with the Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway. Coverage from Berlin will stream live on FLORacing starting at 6 p.m. ET with local preliminary events. The race itself will start at 8 p.m. ET. A tape-delayed broadcast of the race will air at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams will spend the weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway in Wisconsin for the Independence Spectacular. Coverage both Friday and Saturday nights from Wisconsin will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series teams will have a couple of races this weekend. Friday night sees the tour race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D. Coverage from there will begin at 7:45 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

The series then moves on to Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minn., which is only a little more than an hour away, for more racing Saturday night. Action from Norman County Speedway will begin at 7:45 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series has two nights of action this weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Coverage of the Diamond Classic will air on FLORacing both Friday and Saturday nights at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Finally, the Intercontinental GT Challenge has their crown jewel event this weekend, the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa. Teams have already gone through most of qualifying. The race is scheduled to go green at 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning. Coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on the GT World YouTube channel and SpeedSport1 for free. Motorsport.tv subscribers will also get a feed to watch.

TV Ratings Check — New Hampshire, Barcelona

Sunday’s broadcast of the USA Today 301 earned a 1.0 rating with 1.88 million viewers. This is up by at least .31 of a point and 848,000 viewers over last year’s race, but that race was fully postponed to Monday due to rain.

As compared to the last year the race ran as scheduled (2022), it is down significantly as that race earned a 1.45 rating with 2.403 million viewers. Without the rain, it is hard to say what the ratings would have been.

The only viewership data from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 that I’ve seen is this post from Bryan Mapes.

Xfinity Series had 926,000 viewers for New Hampshire, down 19% vs. the 2nd USA race in ‘23 (Chicago).



It was down 1.5% vs. the 2023 @NHMS race that was in mid-July. pic.twitter.com/YypormMRzG — Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) June 27, 2024

According to his profile, Mapes does social media work for Xfinity Racing. If this number is true, it is effectively flat with last year’s race, which earned a .60 rating with 941,000 viewers. A Nielsen rating is unavailable for the broadcast.

Formula 1’s Grand Prix of Spain from Barcelona had a viewership of 1.1 million Sunday morning. It is record viewership for this event.

No ratings for INDYCAR from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca are available. As you may remember, that race was bumped from USA Network to CNBC after the Cup race was delayed for over two hours due to rain.