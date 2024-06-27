Bringing the Heat: Leland Honeyman, Young Driver for Young’s Motorsports

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie sits down with NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Leland Honeyman to discuss the start of his racing career in trophy trucks. Massie and Honeyman also talks about how the deal came together with Young’s Motorsports to race full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and his relationship with crew chief Andrew Abbott.

After the Honeyman conversation, Nolen is joined by Chase Folsom to discuss the official announcement of Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops staying on to sponsor the No. 19 next season. They also have some thoughts on Andy Petree retiring from Richard Childress Racing.

Nolen and Folsom then react to comments made by NASCAR’s senior vp of competition Elton Sawyer on how successful the rain tires were last weekend at New Hampshire in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.