Bringing the Heat: Leland Honeyman, Young Driver for Young’s Motorsports

Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie sits down with NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Leland Honeyman to discuss the start of his racing career in trophy trucks. Massie and Honeyman also talks about how the deal came together with Young’s Motorsports to race full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season and his relationship with crew chief Andrew Abbott.

After the Honeyman conversation, Nolen is joined by Chase Folsom to discuss the official announcement of Chase Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing and Bass Pro Shops staying on to sponsor the No. 19 next season. They also have some thoughts on Andy Petree retiring from Richard Childress Racing.

Nolen and Folsom then react to comments made by NASCAR’s senior vp of competition Elton Sawyer on how successful the rain tires were last weekend at New Hampshire in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

bryannolentjrg
 Bryan Nolen

Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Michael.massie 113x150
Michael Massie

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Chase_folsom_ROVAL_2022
Chase Folsom

Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023.  Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.

