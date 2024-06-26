Valvoline Extends With Hendrick Through 2029

Valvoline will remain a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports through at least 2029, Hendrick announced June 26.

The team extended its partnership with the longtime NASCAR sponsor with an expanded docket of primary sponsorships in 2024 plus multiple events from 2025-29.

In all, Valvoline will sponsor William Byron‘s No. 24 in the NASCAR Cup Series for eight races in 2024. It’ll also sponsor the No. 24 in six races a year through 2029.

As for Kyle Larson‘s No. 5, Valvoline will adorn the car for three races a year in that span.

“We’re privileged to expand our incredible relationship with Valvoline,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a release. “They raise the bar each season, from the elite performance of the products in our race cars to the fan-favorite Valvoline paint scheme designs.

“William has quickly become a bona fide star in our sport, and I believe he’s just scratching the surface of what’s possible. He and Kyle are champions and proven winners, and we’re proud to have Valvoline as a primary sponsor of both of their teams. We look forward to many more victories together.”

“Valvoline is such an iconic brand in racing,” Byron added. “I’m excited to carry their colors more often and continue to fight for wins with their brand on board. It has been a fun couple of years getting Valvoline to victory lane and we plan to do it more in the future.”

Byron has three wins, six top fives and 10 top 10s in 2024, while Larson has three wins, eight top fives and nine top 10s. Larson’s Sonoma win came with Valvoline on the hood.