Over the radio during the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson‘s spotter, Tyler Monn, said “[Denny Hamlin] runs you like that every time. You know why, because you let it happen.” Larson told his spotter to “shut the f*** up” after that comment.
Were Monn’s comments justified, out of line, or a heat-of-the-moment thing? What could be Larson’s breaking point?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
