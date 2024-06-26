Race Weekend Central
Did Kyle Larson's Spotter Have a Point?

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Eye or Wheel in the Sky?

Jared Haas

Over the radio during the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson‘s spotter, Tyler Monn, said “[Denny Hamlin] runs you like that every time. You know why, because you let it happen.” Larson told his spotter to “shut the f*** up” after that comment.

Were Monn’s comments justified, out of line, or a heat-of-the-moment thing? What could be Larson’s breaking point?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.

