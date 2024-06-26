MBM Running BJ McLeod at Indianapolis, Switching to No. 13

MBM Motorsports will field BJ McLeod in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the team announced June 26.

McLeod will drive the No. 13, with sponsorship from rock band Falling in Reverse.

As part of the announcement, MBM revealed it will switch from the No. 66 to the No. 13 as its primary number for the rest of its 2024 Xfinity schedule.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with MBM again in Indianapolis as they partner with Falling In Reverse,” McLeod said in a team release. “I really appreciate Carl [Long, owner] and his team for putting this deal together.

“I love the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and all the history of the track. Getting to drive in the Xfinity Series on the Indy oval again and simultaneously getting to promote one of my favorite bands is just awesome. I can’t wait.”

“I am looking forward to the Xfinity race with BJ driving the [No.] 13 car again,” Carl Long added. “He showed a lot of speed the very first time we had him in the car in 2015 in his first trip there. BJ is one of the smartest drivers of them all when he is behind the wheel. I am looking forward to a strong run, and possibly getting the band to make some noise with us on the pit box.”

MBM has contested part-time schedules across all three NASCAR national series in 2024. In the Xfinity Series, it’s made two races via the No. 66 with David Starr and Chad Finchum, Starr earning the best result of 24th at Talladega Superspeedway. Armani Williams also drove for the team in a partnership with JD Motorsports last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

McLeod started the season driving for his own BJ McLeod Motorsports in the series, but the team has not appeared since the fourth event. The No. 78’s best finish came at Phoenix Raceway with a 14th. He’s also driven for MBM on the NASCAR Cup Series level this year.