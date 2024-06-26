Daniel Suarez Running Chicago Xfinity Race for DGM

Daniel Suarez will drive the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Chicago street course for DGM Racing, DGM announced June 26.

He’ll run the No. 36 with sponsorship from Universal Beauty Products via its Van Der Hagen brand.

Universal will also sponsor Kyle Weatherman‘s No. 91 for the team with its Beard Guyz line.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity to working with DGM Racing as I represent Van Der Hagen’s shaving products in Chicago,” Suarez said in a team release. “The Chicago street course is a very important track to me, and I am thankful to Mario [Gosselin, owner] and his team for the opportunity to log additional laps ahead of Sunday’s Cup race.”

“The excitement around the Chicago Street Course is honestly unmatched,” Weatherman added. “With a rain-shortened race last year, I am eager to get back on the streets of Chicago and couldn’t be more excited to do so with a new partner on board our No. 91. I am grateful for the support from Beard Guyz and looking forward to getting them a solid finish in our DGM Racing Chevrolet.”

Chicago marks Suarez’s second Xfinity appearance of 2024. He ran the No. 14 for SS-Green Light Racing at Daytona International Speedway, finishing 35th.

He has one win, two top fives and three top 10s in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.

Weatherman boasts one top 10 in 2024 in his full-time Xfinity effort with DGM.