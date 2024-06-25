An exigent topic on The Pit Straight has been Formula 1’s push to expand its presence in the United States. Why fix what’s not broken?

By focusing in on three points of concern for the world’s most prolific racing series, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn suspect they can work out the best way to sell F1 to Americans without flipping the sport upside down. From the importance of an American driver on the grid to the neglect of America’s bounty of racing circuits in favor of pop-up street events and the question of Drive to Survive, convincing Americans to turn away from NASCAR can’t be that hard, right?

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.