On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Davey Segal are joined by George Balfanz Jr., tire changer for Alpha Prime Racing, Niece Motorsports and Venturini Motorsports.

The quartet discuss the wet-track procedures in place during Sunday’s (June 23) NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the use of wet-weather tires and non-competitive pit stops. Should NASCAR have let the teams decide what tires to put on? Should live pit stops have taken place despite the damp pit road?

They also talk about he not-so-shocking news (thanks to the Christopher Bell spoiler) of Chase Briscoe signing to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing next year and whether it was a case of the best available free agent getting in the best available ride. The guys then get into the rumored playoff schedule changes for 2025, including Homestead-Miami Speedway moving out of the playoffs while New Hampshire and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway getting postseason dates.

Finally, in the bonus segment, the panel each picks which famous Chase is going to drive the No. 19 car next year with wrong answers only.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.