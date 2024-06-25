Andy Petree Retiring From RCR

Andy Petree is retiring from his role as Richard Childress Racing’s evp, RCR announced June 25.

Petree had been responsible for the competition side of the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series team, previously as its competition director.

Keith Rodden will take over as RCR’s interim competition director.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Richard Childress for the impact he has had on my career, as well as the wonderful memories and on-track success we have enjoyed together,” Petree said in a team release. “Although my day-to-day involvement with RCR is changing, I will always be a fan and supporter of everyone in Welcome, North Carolina. I wish RCR the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

“Andy Petree has been a tremendous supporter of RCR for many years and we wish him success in the future,” Richard Childress added. “Our organization won two championships with Andy during his first stint at RCR, and we have made the NASCAR playoffs and won races with him during his most recent tenure. I am grateful for his contributions to the team, leadership and friendship over the years.

“Keith Rodden has big shoes to fill as interim competition director, but I know his passion for motorsports and dedication will help drive RCR forward during a key time for our organization.”

RCR currently fields full-time Cup efforts for Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch, plus full-time Xfinity rides for Jesse Love and Austin Hill.