Max Verstappen overtook George Russell on lap three and held off pole-sitter Lando Norris late to win the Aramco Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday (June 23rd). A wild race start saw Russell take the lead from fourth as Verstappen and Norris battled side-by-side, oblivious to Russell’s charge. Norris mounted a late assault on Verstappen’s lead but ran out of time and settled for his third runner-up finish of the year.

Lewis Hamilton’s third was his first podium of the season. Russell held on for fourth, with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz slotting in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Oscar Piastri, whose late mistake in Q3 on Saturday (June 22nd) left him 10th on the grid, finished seventh. Sergio Perez took eighth, and the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon finished ninth and 10th, respectively, making it Alpine’s second straight 9-10 finish.

“I think what made the race was the beginning,” Verstappen said after the race. “I took the lead on [lap three], and that’s where I had my buffer. Then, in the first stint, I could eke out the gap a bit. After that, I had to drive a defensive race.

“Once I was in the lead, I could look after my tires a bit better. That definitely made my race today.”

In the driver standings, Verstappen’s lead over second place is 219 to 150, with Norris now in second after outscoring Leclerc 19 to 10. Leclerc is now in third, two points behind Norris.

In the constructor standings, Red Bull leads Ferrari 330 to 270, with McLaren third with 237.

The Race

While Norris and Verstappen dragged down the straight at lights out, with the McLaren running Verstappen into the grass, Russell made a miraculous sweep from fourth to take the lead into turn one while Verstappen claimed second – a stunning development and the race was not even a lap old!

Verstappen remained within DRS range over the next two laps, then blew by the Mercedes late on lap three and began to pull away, while Norris lagged back, two seconds behind, seemingly because he was managing his tires.

Sainz overtook Leclerc for fifth on lap three, and the Ferraris seemed to be the slowest of the top four teams. Would Ferrari make a bold strategy play to give their drivers a podium shot?

By lap five, Verstappen’s lead was over a second over Russell, with Russell keeping the Red Bull in sight. This was a testament to the gains the opposition has made on Red Bull lately; if this were an early-season race, Verstappen likely would have opened up a five-second lead.

While Verstappen’s lead was up to two seconds over Russell by lap 9, Norris and Hamilton appeared to be pushing, with Norris less than a second behind Russell and Hamilton equally as close to Norris.

On lap 12, the order was Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hamilton, Sainz, Leclerc, Gasly, Piastri, Ocon, and Perez, with only six seconds separating the top 6.

Verstappen set a fastest lap on lap 13, helping to increase his lead to almost four seconds over Russell. Verstappen was in control and forcing those trailing to show their strategy hands, from which Red Bull could react.

Russell pitted on lap 16 for medium tires, while Sainz pitted for the same. Hamilton pitted a lap later for mediums. Despite a slow 5.3-second stop for Russell, he still emerged from the pits in front of the Ferrari.

McLaren considered pitting Norris, but Norris chose to stay out and chase Verstappen. But Verstappen dove in for medium tires on lap 18, and a quick 1.9 stop gave the Red Bull an even bigger upper hand than they already enjoyed. Verstappen immediately posted a fastest lap, challenging Norris to keep up.

Hamilton forced his way past Sainz for sixth on lap 20, and the Mercedes helmsman knew he had the car good enough for a podium finish.

Norris’ lead over Leclerc was five seconds by lap 21, and it seemed McLaren was at least considering the possibility of a one-stop strategy for Norris. Leclerc had also yet to pit, with Ferrari also considering a one-stop.

Norris pitted for medium tires on lap 24, and returned to the track in sixth, three seconds behind Sainz, and about 11 behind Verstappen, who assumed the lead when Leclerc finally pitted on lap 25.

Midpack update: the Alpine’s of Gasly and Ocon were looking solid in seventh and eighth. Gasly, I’m sure, was quite pleased that Ocon was a good four seconds behind him.

Verstappen radioed his team on lap 29, stating that his tires were “inconsistent.” Was that a true statement, or was Verstappen offering up some false hope to McLaren? I’m unsure if Verstappen knew whether he should be slightly concerned or very concerned with Norris.

Norris powered past Hamilton into turn one on lap 31, and now only Russell separated Norris from Verstappen. Norris needed to quickly get by Russell if he had any true hopes of chasing down Verstappen. He did just that into turn three on lap 35. But Russell battled back and retook the spot at turn five, only to have it snatched back by Norris at turn seven.

With no other driver separating Verstappen and Norris, we could now get a clear picture of who exactly was faster, with Norris on slightly newer medium tires. The gap was nine seconds on lap 37. It was do-or-die time for Norris, and we would truly determine if Verstappen’s tires were actually “inconsistent.” It would be a remarkable gap for Norris to make up; if he couldn’t succeed in doing it, he could look back at his poor start as the pivotal moment of the race.

On lap 40, the order was Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Perez, Gasly, and Zho.

With both Verstappen and Norris dealing with lapped traffic, the Red Bull’s lead was under six seconds by lap 43 and slowly, albeit steadily, declining.

Hamilton made his final stop on lap 44 for soft tires, a choice likely made with knowledge of the information from Russell’s hard tire woes.

Verstappen pitted a lap later for soft tires. Norris’ chances would be determined by laying down some fast laps in free air and the hope that Verstappen used his soft tires to counter Norris’ laps.

Verstappen set a fastest lap on lap 46, and McLaren decided to pit Norris for soft tires. A 3.6 second stop didn’t help Norris’s cause, but he did return to the track ahead of Russell, which was crucial. Would the slow stop cost Norris as his slow start did? In an outcome likely to be determined by seconds, Norris would rue the time lost.

Verstappen’s lead was over seven seconds with 17 laps remaining. It was a two-driver battle for the top spot, with Russell and Hamilton vying for the final podium position. Verstappen was urged to push until the end, as the Red Bull team informed him that Norris was not saving his tires.

The worst thing that could happen for Verstappen now was a safety car. And with Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen still on the track, it was, in fact, a possibility.

With eight laps remaining, Verstappen’s lead over Norris was under five seconds, but with laps winding down and Norris’ tire advantage appearing minimal, signs were pointing to a comfortable Verstappen win. Barring a massive Verstappen error, Norris would have to settle for second and think about what might have been had his pole position advantage not been erased just seconds into the race.

Verstappen took the checkered flag 2.5 seconds ahead of the changing Norris, Verstappen’s seventh win of the year and third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix win.

The Good

The Max Verstappen-Lando Norris rivalry continues to blossom, and it could be a battle for years to come in Formula 1. Verstappen has all but locked up the 2024 championship already, but 2025 could be a championship season that goes down to the wire, and the first to be decided at the last race of the season since 2021, when Verstappen and wingman Michael Masi beat Lewis Hamilton. Here’s to hoping the 2025 world champion, whomever that may be, is crowned in November and not late September.

Both Alpine drivers advanced to Q3 on Saturday (June 21st), and backed that up in the race with Pierre Gasly finishing ninth and Esteban Ocon 10th. It’s been an impressive two-race run for the team since the Monaco debacle when Ocon simultaneously lost his mind and his job.

The Bad

It was a wild weekend for odd occurrences in Spain. First, there was the mysterious Mercedes “sabotage” email earlier in the week, and then a fire broke out Saturday in the McLaren hospitality center. If you print the phrases “mass email claiming that Mercedes is deliberately ‘sabotaging’ Hamilton’s car” and “blazing in the McLaren party tent” on a couple of cards, you’ve got the makings of an intriguing “Cards Against Humanity” game.

Did Sky Sports commentator Danica Patrick really say she thought Alpine could join Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren as the fifth team challenging for poles? She did. In fairness, she did qualify the statement by saying if it happened, it would be a “stretch.” A “stretch” is Sky Sports installing Patrick as an expert. If eye-rolls were an official stat, Patrick’s Sky Sports colleagues would lead the category. Bernie Collins, please hire a goon to take a crowbar to Danica’s kneecap.

Grid Walk Moment

It was good to see Flavio Briatore back on the Formula 1 grid, especially without the burden of an ankle bracelet. And as the incoherent ramblings of a madman go, Briatore’s Spanish GP 2024 version gave Machine Gun Kelly’s Miami GP 2023 version a run for its money.

Come on, Rachel Brookes and Karun Chandhok, don’t ask Briatore softball questions! We want to know about his colorful romantic life. Like, who’s he dating? Ask him, ‘So Flavio, what’s your status?’ If he answers ‘Fugitive,’ then you actually got something that most questioners of Briatore don’t—an honest answer.

Heck, ask him a multiple-choice question. For example, “Flavio, how do you like your hot dogs? A) Plain, B) With ketchup and mustard, or C) With all the fixings.” I’m guessing he would answer “C.” Now, you’ve just opened the door to more questions about the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix. And I’m sure Flavio’s just dying to talk about that race, probably against the advice of his lawyers.

The Disappointing

What was most disappointing about the Spanish Grand Prix? That’s easy: Lando Norris’ start to the race. It truly was “Lights Out” for Norris because he was sleeping.

Not only did Norris lose the lead, he dropped to third behind Russell and Verstappen. Once Verstappen passed Russell for the lead on lap two, it was game over for Norris because Verstappen built the lead that was ultimately responsible for the win after making that pass. And Norris could do nothing about it because he was stuck in third behind Russell. If Norris had just been second after the start, he could have easily stayed in touch with Verstappen, if not passed him altogether.

The Spanish Grand Prix was still an entertaining race. If not for Norris’ mistake, it could have been so much more. At this point, Verstappen’s pace in his Red Bull and Norris’ pace in his McLaren are practically equal. If those two come out of Turn one in Spain running 1-2, in either order, then the race likely comes down to a very close battle, and possibly a last-lap pass for the win, or, better yet, a last-lap collision that takes both drivers out of the race.

Spanish fans looking to inspire their heroes Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso with cheers and banners were probably as disappointed in themselves as they were their favorite drivers. Both drivers struggled, with Sainz finishing sixth and Alonso way back in 12th, a lap down. For the home fans, “Vamonos” quickly became “Vamonos a la casa.”

The Driver

Congratulations are in order for Lewis Hamilton for his first podium of the season and first since last year’s Mexico Grand Prix. Two weeks after George Russell snatched a podium finish from Hamilton late at Canada, Hamilton returned the favor in Spain by grabbing third from Russell on lap 52.

Mercedes seems to have turned a corner lately and has been better than Ferrari in the last two races. Is Hamilton possibly regretting his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025? Is Mercedes pulling a reverse sabotage in an effort to get Hamilton to stay? Check your email.

The Results (Aramco Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya)

POS NO DRIVER CAR LAPS TIME/RETIRED PTS 1 1 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 66 1:28:20.227 25 2 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 66 +2.219s 19 3 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 66 +17.790s 15 4 63 George Russell MERCEDES 66 +22.320s 12 5 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 66 +22.709s 10 6 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 66 +31.028s 8 7 81 Oscar Piastri MCLAREN MERCEDES 66 +33.760s 6 8 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT 66 +59.524s 4 9 10 Pierre Gasly ALPINE RENAULT 66 +62.025s 2 10 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 66 +71.889s 1 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg HAAS FERRARI 66 +79.215s 0 12 14 Fernando Alonso ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 65 +1 lap 0 13 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK SAUBER FERRARI 65 +1 lap 0 14 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES 65 +1 lap 0 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB HONDA RBPT 65 +1 lap 0 16 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK SAUBER FERRARI 65 +1 lap 0 17 20 Kevin Magnussen HAAS FERRARI 65 +1 lap 0 18 23 Alexander Albon WILLIAMS MERCEDES 65 +1 lap 0 19 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB HONDA RBPT 65 +1 lap 0 20 2 Logan Sargeant WILLIAMS MERCEDES 64 +2 laps 0