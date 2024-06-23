Max Verstappen Hangs on to Win in Spain

The results would indicate a typical easy Max Verstappen win in Formula 1, but it doesn’t tell the full story.

Instead, the Spanish Grand Prix was yet another sign that the three-time champion’s complete stranglehold on F1 might be starting to break.

IT'S MAX VERSTAPPEN IN BARCELONA!! 🏆👏



Pushed to the wire, but the World Champ brings home a third consecutive win in Spain 💪#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/7d9WMwjgDm — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2024

Lando Norris finished the race in second after starting on the pole. He finished just a little over two seconds back of the Dutchman, on a day in which he lost many seconds on-track due to Silver Arrow branded traffic.

First, Norris lost the lead and second place due to a slow start on the grid. George Russell rocketed out to the lead from fourth, while Verstappen moved up to second. It took Norris 16 laps to finally get by Russell, and only when the Mercedes driver made his first pit stop of the day.

LIGHTS OUT IN BARCELONA!!!



AND GEORGE RUSSELL SWEEPS AROUND THE OUTSIDE OF TURN 1 TO TAKE THE LEAD!!! 😱😱#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/0J08Iyv8X9 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 23, 2024

“Should have [won],” Norris said in his podium interview. “I had a bad start. Simple as that. Our car was incredible today, for sure the quickest. I just lost it in the beginning. A lot of positives, one negative and that ruined everything. I can just work on it for next time.”

In addition to the start, after Norris’ first stop, he spent eight laps behind the Mercedes pair, costing him more time to Verstappen out front. By the time Norris made his final stop of the day to get on even footing with Verstappen, Norris was eight seconds behind with 20 laps to go.

Cutting six of those seconds was a good consolation prize for the Britain, but a consolation prize nonetheless.

Finishing on podium in third was Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton’s 12th podium in Spain ties the record for most podiums in the race’s history with Michael Schumacher. Teammate Russell was best of the rest in fourth.

Charles Leclerc was able to beat Carlos Sainz for fifth, with the Spaniard having to settle for sixth in his home race. Oscar Piastri finished on an island in seventh.

It was a double points day for Alpine, with Pierre Gasly finishing ninth and Esteban Ocon in 10th. The French outfit was able to move up to seventh in the constructor standings, one point ahead of Haas in eighth. Sergio Perez finished right ahead of the Alpines to finish eighth.

Another double point finish for the team 💪 pic.twitter.com/1VMhtlKVzp — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 23, 2024

For the second straight year, there were no wrecks nor retirements during this race.

Leaving this race, Verstappen now has a 69-point lead on Norris in the driver’s championships, with Leclerc just two points behind Norris in third. In the constructor standings, Red Bull has a 60-point lead on Ferrari, as McLaren is stuck 93 points back of the lead due to Piastri’s relative underperformance.

Next up on the F1 calendar is the Red Bull Ring. Lights out for the Austria Grand Prix will come on Sunday, June 30, with coverage on ESPN.