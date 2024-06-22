Lando Norris Makes ‘Perfect Lap’ To Beat Max Verstappen for Pole in Spain

For just the second time in his career, Lando Norris has secured a Formula 1 pole.

There was no room for error. Norris turned a lap just two hundredths of a second faster than Max Verstappen. The defending champion had used a draft from teammate Sergio Perez down Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya’s long frontstretch on his qualifying lap, but Norris’ lap proved too good to overcome.

IT'S NORRIS ON POLE IN BARCELONA!! 🇪🇸



A STUNNING final lap from the McLaren driver and he takes top spot in a thrilling qualifying session!!! #F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/xQnL29L07K — Formula 1 (@F1) June 22, 2024

“It was pretty much a perfect lap,” Norris said in the podium interview. “You know you’re on good lap when you’re getting excited during it. The whole thing went perfectly in the end – close, still.”

Lewis Hamilton will start third, nipping fellow Mercedes driver George Russell by two thousandths of a second.

Q3

Oscar Piastri went off at turn 12 and into the gravel on his hot lap. The Australian was able to return to pit road, but had no banker lap to fall back on, causing him to not set a time in this round.

Perez will be serving a three place grid penalty from Canada, meaning he will be starting in 11th instead of eighth.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1:11:383m 2. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.020s 3. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.318s 4. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.320s 5. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.348s 6. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.353s 7. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.474s 8. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.678s 9. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.742s 10. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes N/A

Q2

There were no major incidents in this or any other round of qualifying.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.019s 12. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.118s 13. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.201s 14. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.263s 15. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.629s

Q1

After so much success the past two months, RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo failed to advance out of Q1. It was the first time this season that both have dropped out in the opening round.

It was another rough afternoon for Logan Sargeant. In addition to qualifying last, the sophomore was also called to the stewards for impeding Lance Stroll during this round.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.056s 17. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +0.104s 18. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +0.194s 19. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.272s 20. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.628s

With qualifying complete, it’s time once again for the Spanish Grand Prix. Lights out will come at 9 a.m. ET, with coverage provided by Sky Sports and telecasted on ESPN. A reminder that our live coverage will be on Formula Frontstretch, our Bluesky account (@formulafs.bsky.social).