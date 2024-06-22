Alex Palou Wins 2nd Pole of 2024 at Laguna Seca

Defending NTT IndyCar Series Champion Alex Palou won the pole for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey during Saturday’s (June 22) qualifying session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Kyle Kirkwood will start second, his best qualifying effort of 2024 thus far. Felix Rosenqvist qualified an impressive third to continue an ambitious run of strong showings for Meyer Shank Racing.

“It was really tough, really tight all qualifying,” Palou said of the challenge to maintain consistency and pace throughout the day. “It was really tricky with the track conditions. As soon as there was some wind you couldn’t really finish the lap, because there was no grip.

“But yeah, really happy. The car was on rails today; the best starting position for tomorrow.”

Firestone Fast Six

The setting of the Fast Six might as well have been somewhere in Japan; only one Chevrolet, driven by Alexander Rossi, advanced to the final round. The American drove his No. 7 Arrow McLaren entry through a sea of Hondas to a fifth-place result, slotting between fourth-placed Colton Herta and sixth-fastest Christian Lundgaard.

Position Driver Number Team Time 1 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing 1:07.1465 2 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global +0.0739s 3 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing +0.1452s 4 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global +0.1507s 5 Alexander Rossi 7 Arrow McLaren +0.2129s 6 Christian Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.3647s

Round 2

Scott McLaughlin put the proverbial bow on a day to forget for Team Penske with a seventh-place run. Lundgaard bested the New Zealander by 0.0269 seconds to make his way into the Fast Six, sweeping the Penske Chevrolets out of the final round just two weeks after they swept the podium at Road America.

Nearly two months after being dropped by Arrow McLaren, David Malukas drove the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Chevrolet to a 12th-place starting spot on his return to IndyCar competition. Malukas admitted to feeling “fatigued being out of the car so long” but was relieved to finally have his feet back on the ground in the series.

Romain Grosjean was competitive on pace throughout Round 2, but was caught up behind other cars on his flying laps. Grosjean didn’t mince his words after being eliminated.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 7 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske +0.0269s 8 Romain Grosjean 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.0561s 9 Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren +0.1175s 10 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.2149s 11 Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.2418s 12 David Malukas 66 Meyer Shank Racing +0.4697s

Round 1 Group 1

Championship implications took the spotlight early in the day when two-time series champion and current points leader Will Power failed to advance out of the first round. This elimination means Power will line up 15th for Sunday’s race.

Positon Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 13 Agustin Canapino 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.0721s 15 Will Power 12 Team Penske +0.1923s 17 Santino Ferrucci 14 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +0.2089s 19 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.2667s 21 Christian Rasmussen 20 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.5456s 23 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren +0.853s 25 Sting Ray Robb 41 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +1.3049s

Round 1 Group 2

Team Penske’s frustrations continued into Group 2 as Josef Newgarden failed to advance to the top 12. Lundgaard, like with McLaughlin, went one spot better than Newgarden with a late lap which pushed the driver of the No. 2 Chevrolet out of the top six. Newgarden will start 14th in the race.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 14 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske +0.1159s 16 Linus Lundqvist 8 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.1969s 18 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global +0.3146s 20 Rinus VeeKay 21 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.3810s 22 Kyffin Simpson 4 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.5484s 24 Pietro Fittipaldi 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.5737s 26 Jack Harvey 18 Dale Coyne Racing +0.8643s 27 Luca Ghiotto 51 Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR +0.8991s

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23, with coverage on the USA network and Peacock.