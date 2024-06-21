Through the Gears: New Hampshire Best Bets

We’re racing on the Magic Mile this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Recapping Iowa Speedway bets, 2023 champ Ryan Blaney made it back to victory lane for the first time this season. Our picks were close, with Chase Elliott finishing third. Kyle Larson looked to have the car to beat before getting involved in an accident, and Christopher Bell and Joey Logano showed speed all weekend. Luckily, our Josh Berry top 10 at +130 proved to be the best bet of the week, and he is definitely a driver I have my eye on going to New Hampshire.

Frontstretch‘s NASCAR content director, Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf), joins Through the Gears this week. He provides tons of great stats and analysis, one of the major takeaways being the type of racetrack New Hampshire is. The 1.06-mile oval is a shorter flatter track, similar to Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. When I hear those comparable tracks, I think of veteran drivers who can capitalize on their equipment the most.

Look for Martin Truex Jr. (+500) and Logano (+850) to have a strong showing in this race. They finished 1-2 at the track last season, and I don’t think much has changed in terms of the drivers and cars that will show speed. One driver who we know is going to start hot is the favorite, Bell (+450).

Remember, we have seen long green-flag runs at the track in recent years. This can cause tire wear and make it a race of strategy. Track position will certainly be key as well, with 47% of the winners starting inside of the top 10.

Watch the full episode below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.