Cole Custer Starts up Front at New Hampshire After Washout

After a long delay, rain eventually prevailed in canceling NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying for the SciAps 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and points leader Cole Custer attained rights to the No. 1 spot for his Stewart Haas Racing No. 00 Ford Mustang due to NASCAR’s qualifying metric.

Custer has a career-best finish of second at New Hampshire in 2019 and won here in 2014 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chandler Smith joins Custer on the front row. A two-time winner this year at Phoenix Raceway and Richmond Raceway, Smith receives his fourth runner-up start of the season, matching his best start of the season.

Last week’s winner at Iowa Speedway, Sam Mayer, and Custer’s SHR teammate Riley Herbst make up row two. Sheldon Creed, Smith’s JGR teammate, completes the top five.

Sammy Smith, Corey Heim, Parker Kligerman, Ryan Sieg and Matt DiBenedetto round out the top 10.

Christopher Bell makes his first start since September 2022 when he raced at Darlington Raceway. The three-time Louden winner will start 23rd in the JGR No. 20.

Making his Xfinity Series debut in the JGR No. 19, NASCAR Whelen Modified Series regular Justin Bonsignore slots in 25th. Bonsignore is a two-time winner in the Whelen Modifieds in 25 career starts at New Hampshire.

Piloting the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman draws 37th from the metric. Bowman will compete in his first Xfinity race since Watkins Glen International in 2023.

Thirty-nine drivers were prepared to qualify for the field of 38. Therefore, due to the qualifying metric, Jade Buford in the Mike Harmon Racing No. 74 Chevrolet did not qualify for tomorrow’s (June 22) race. Buford and MHR were attempting their season debut today.

The green flag for the Xfinity Series will wave at The Magic Mile Saturday June 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Television broadcasting will be provided by USA.