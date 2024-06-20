NASCAR Mailbox: Can You Take Me Higher, Sheldon Creed?

Sheldon Creed was in contention again for the win last week at Iowa Speedway but faded late after contact with John Hunter Nemechek. Who is in the right after Creed said post-race that Nemechek should have lifted?
What does the future hold for Creed if he cannot break through into victory lane with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. During his time at Frontstretch, Jared has grown the Frontstretch YouTube channel from less than 200 subscribers to well over 23,000 subscribers.
