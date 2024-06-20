Josh Bilicki Running Chicago Street Course Cup Race for MBM

Josh Bilicki will attempt the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago street course driving for MBM Motorsports, the team announced on June 20.

Bilicki will drive the No. 66 Ford with sponsorship from PURE KICK. The American Childhood Cancer Organization will also have a logo on the racecar.

“I’m beyond excited to represent PURE KICK and The Jel Sert Company at the Chicago Street Race,” Bilicki said in a team release. “Their dedication to athletes and community resonates deeply with me, and I can’t wait to bring their energy to the track.”

“We are delighted to welcome PURE KICK and The Jel Sert Company as our partners,” team owner Carl Long added. “Their innovative approach to energy drinks and strong community support make them an ideal fit for MBM Motorsports.”

MBM has fielded part-time entries in 2024 in the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The organization has also contested a lone start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series.

In Cup, the organization has made three starts, most recently in the Coca-Cola 600. Overall, it is 45th in the owner point standings.

Chicago will be Bilicki’s first Cup attempt in 2024. He has made eight Xfinity starts and sits 30th in the standings. Overall, he has 97 Cup starts with one top 10, 10th in the second 2021 race at Daytona International Speedway.

Bilicki competed in the inaugural Cup event at the Chicago street course in 2023. He started 27th and finished 23rd.

Bilicki will join the other Cup drivers in attempting the Grant Park 165 on Sunday, July 7. The green flag will fly at 3:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by NBC.