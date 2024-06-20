ARCA Preview: Zinsser SmartCoat 150 at Mid-Ohio

The ARCA Menards Series holds its eighth event of the 2024 campaign this Friday, June 21, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as 26 cars are entered for the Zinsser SmartCoat 150.

With defending winner Tyler Ankrum not on the entry list, the series is guaranteed to see a new Mid-Ohio winner.

Andres Perez enters Mid-Ohio as the series points leader with an advantage of 33 markers over his closest competitor, Greg Van Alst. While Perez boasts a series-best six top-10 finishes on the year, he has only two top-five finishes. Perez will be looking to pair more speed with his consistency to hopefully find victory lane soon.

Current second-place points runner Van Alst will look to turn his fortunes around at Mid-Ohio after bad luck relegated him to a 23rd-place finish at Iowa Speedway. With Perez being the model of consistency this season, Van Alst will have to find some of that himself soon if he is to have any chance at the season title.

While Venturini Motorsports started the year maintaining its dominant form, recent results show that it has started to fall short of that high mark. Kris Wright, who has shown potential on road courses in the past, will look to turn his so-far-disappointing season around with a solid run at Mid-Ohio.

Gio Ruggiero, who has shown flashes of race-winning speed (including a third-place effort from the pole in Iowa), will look to continue the positive momentum his team has built up. Teammates Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen hope to do the same as each driver has gotten off to a solid but not stellar start to the season.

Mid-Ohio’s entry list features several notable part timers, headlined by NTT IndyCar Series standouts Marco Andretti and the debuting Conor Daly. Each with open wheel experience at this facility, the two relative newcomers to stock car racing wish to impress this week.

Connor Mosack, who has already visited victory lane this year, makes another start this week for the same Pinnacle Racing Group team with which he won Kansas Speedway. In his abbreviated schedule, Mosack has thus far been competitive and aims to continue that trend this week.

Thomas Annunziata, the Daytona International Speedway runner up, drew attention earlier this week when he revealed his Jeff Gordon-inspired rainbow scheme that will be on the car this week. Annunziata’s goal is to secure yet another solid finish in the iconic rainbow warrior colors.

As ARCA works through its summer stretch, each successive event becomes more important in the chase for the championship. Be sure to tune in Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2 for the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 from Mid-Ohio.