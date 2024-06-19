Frankie Muniz Running for Reaume in Trucks, ARCA

Frankie Muniz will be competing for Reaume Brothers Racing in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races and one ARCA Menards Series race, RBR announced June 19.

Muniz will run at Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in the Truck Series.

In ARCA, he’ll compete at Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m really excited to begin my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Reaume Brothers Racing,” Muniz said in a team release. “I visited the shop a few weeks ago, and I am very impressed with what all Josh (Reaume) has done to elevate his program. Being able to align myself with a program that is growing rapidly will only further elevate my performance behind the wheel. This year being a continued year of development in my career, it feels reassuring to partner with a program quickly developing to be a race winning and championship contending organization. I’m prepared to take on Nashville in the No. 22 Ford F-150!”

Last season, Muniz earned one top five and 11 top 10s in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

This year, Muniz made one ARCA start at Talladega Superspeedway and two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Muniz’s Truck debut at Nashville is set to air on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 2.