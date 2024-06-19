Conor Daly Debuting in ARCA at Mid-Ohio

Conor Daly will make his ARCA Menards Series debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Wednesday (June 19).

Daly will pilot the No. 30 with sponsorship from Polkadot.

“Very excited to finally make my ARCA debut with Rette Jones Racing,” Daly said. “This opportunity came up pretty last minute, but I love Mid-Ohio and really enjoy racing there. I’ve have raced a Truck there and so I have a little bit of heavy car experience there.

“I have run well in an IndyCar there in the past. Excited for this chance. Excited to see what this series is all about. I have a lot to learn obviously.”

In the NTT IndyCar Series, Daly’s run at Mid-Ohio eight times, with a best finish of sixth in 2016.

He’s also ran at Mid-Ohio in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, finishing 18th there last year.

The ARCA race at Mid-Ohio is set to run on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. ET and airs on FOX Sports 2.