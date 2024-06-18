Nolan Siegel to Drive Arrow McLaren No. 6 For Rest of 2024

Nolan Siegel will pilot the No. 6 for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team for the remainder of the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season, the team announced June 18.

The announcement comes just weeks after Theo Pourchaire was originally tabbed to take over the No. 6 for the rest of the season, following David Malukas‘ release from the team back in April.

“I’m looking forward to jumping right in with the Arrow McLaren team this week and confirming my place in the NTT IndyCar Series in papaya moving forward,” Siegel said in a team release. “This is an unexpected jump, but I’m thrilled to be in this position after a rewarding run in the Indy NXT by Firestone Series with HMD Motorsports. I am looking forward to this new journey and learning alongside the entire team starting this weekend in my home state.”

Siegel will make his debut with McLaren starting this weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“Stability and sustained growth are key to our long-term game plan here, and this is a significant step in that mission,” team principal Gavin Ward added. “First, I want to thank Theo for his time filling in on the No. 6 car with us in recent weeks. We’ve been working through musical chairs all season, and ultimately, making this change to Nolan now that he’s available gives us the chance to build a foundation for the future. He is a young, talented driver with an immense amount of experience at this stage of his career and we’re excited to continue on the upward journey together.”

To this point, both Pourchaire and Callum Ilott have made starts in the No. 6 entry. Pourchaire has the car’s best result, 10th, at Detroit.

Siegel, meanwhile, drove previously in 2024 for Dale Coyne Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing. He failed to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and finished 20th at Long Beach for the former and finished 23rd at Road America for the latter.