Happy Hour: South Boston GM Wants More Opportunities for Short Track Racers

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown to talk the rise in grassroots racers getting opportunities in NASCAR’s three national series and how that movement can continue to grow.

The quartet also dive into an entertaining weekend in NASCAR’s return to Iowa Speedway and how Richmond Raceway and other short tracks can follow Iowa’s example. They then discuss the rise of Ford, which has won two of the last three races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and whether the Blue Ovals can continue the momentum.

Silly Season is getting really silly, and the guys speculate on where they think certain drivers will go in 2025, including Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley. And in honor of Martin Truex Jr.‘s pending retirement from full-time racing, they each reveal their favorite memories of MTJ in the bonus segment.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.