Happy Hour: South Boston GM Wants More Opportunities for Short Track Racers

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined bySouth Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown to talk the rise in grassroots racers getting opportunities in NASCAR’s three national series and how that movement can continue to grow.
The quartet also dive into an entertaining weekend in NASCAR’s return to Iowa Speedway and how Richmond Raceway and other short tracks can follow Iowa’s example. They then discuss the rise of Ford, which has won two of the last three races in the NASCAR Cup Series, and whether the Blue Ovals can continue the momentum.
Silly Season is getting really silly, and the guys speculate on where they think certain drivers will go in 2025, including Chase Briscoe and Justin Haley. And in honor of Martin Truex Jr.‘s pending retirement from full-time racing, they each reveal their favorite memories of MTJ in the bonus segment.
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!
Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.
