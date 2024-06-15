Austin Hill Inherits Xfinity Series Pole After Iowa Washout

Austin Hill took pole position in Saturday’s (June 15) HyVee Perks 250 qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway after the session was cancelled due to rain. Hill earned the pole via NASCAR’s predetermined metric, benefitting from his fifth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway combined with being second in the series points standings.

Shane van Gisbergen, last week’s winner at Sonoma, took the other spot on the front row alongside Hill. However, van Gisbergen will have to start the race at the rear of the field, switching to a backup car after hitting the turn 2 wall in yesterday’s Xfinity practice. Sheldon Creed, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer completed the top-five starters.

Chandler Smith, Cole Custer, John Hunter Nemechek, Jesse Love and Parker Kligerman rounded out the top 10. JHN is one of two Cup regulars in the field this weekend, driving the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. (Ross Chastain is the other).

Only 38 entries were slated to qualify for the Xfinity Series’ return to Iowa; therefore, all 38 teams will race later Saturday afternoon.

Xfinity Series racing from the Hawkeye State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with coverage provided by USA Network.