Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Iowa

“If you build it, they will come.”

Who knew Field of Dreams would eventually work its way to the racetrack? Iowa Speedway is back on the NASCAR schedule this year, but instead of just ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series action, the track will host its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Cup Series pulls into the Hawkeye State after a wild weekend at Sonoma Raceway. With the push for the playoffs heating up and tempers becoming shorter, Iowa’s short-track character will provide plenty of flare.

Pre-Race Concert: Variety band Flatland Ridge will perform the pre-race concert ahead of the Iowa Corn 350. The Iowa-based group performs multiple genres, such as country, rock and pop.

Two additional concerts highlight the entertainment of the weekend. Pop artist Neva Alden will appear ahead of the ARCA Menards Series race while country singer and a familiar performer at racetracks in Tim Dugger will take the stage after the HY-VEE Perks 250.

National Anthem: Alden isn’t finished on Friday night, as she will reappear on Sunday to sing the national anthem ahead of the inaugural Iowa Cup race.