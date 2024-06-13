NASCAR on TV this week
Matt DiBenedetto Joins Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: How Did Matt DiBenedetto Join Viking Motorsports?

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf chats with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt DiBenedetto about how the deal came together with Viking Motorsports to race full time this year and the performance of the new team.

Plus, they chat about racing at his home track of Sonoma Raceway and the infamous story of crashing into the safety truck in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2015.

Afterward, Bryan Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to react to the announcement of Joey Hand being the latest driver to join the Stage 60 lineup for RFK Racing. Plus, they share some thoughts on the ongoing charter negotiations between the teams and NASCAR.

Nolen and Lyle assess Martin Truex Jr.’s future after they hear his reaction to running out of gas on the last lap during the race last weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Director

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Podcast Director | Website

Bryan Nolen is the Operations Manager and Multimedia Director for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen Podcast and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, his French Bulldog Archer and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Podcast Director | Website

Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch and is a three-year veteran of the site. His weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” He also writes commentary, contributes to podcasts, edits articles and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage.

Can find on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

