Bringing the Heat: How Did Matt DiBenedetto Join Viking Motorsports?

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf chats with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Matt DiBenedetto about how the deal came together with Viking Motorsports to race full time this year and the performance of the new team.

Plus, they chat about racing at his home track of Sonoma Raceway and the infamous story of crashing into the safety truck in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2015.

Afterward, Bryan Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to react to the announcement of Joey Hand being the latest driver to join the Stage 60 lineup for RFK Racing. Plus, they share some thoughts on the ongoing charter negotiations between the teams and NASCAR.

Nolen and Lyle assess Martin Truex Jr.’s future after they hear his reaction to running out of gas on the last lap during the race last weekend.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.