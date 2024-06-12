Massey Joins Legacy in Multi-Year Deal

Massey Motor Freight will sponsor Legacy Motor Club in a multi-year sponsorship deal in the NASCAR Cup Series, Legacy announced June 12.

Massey is featured on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 42 and Erik Jones‘ No. 43 starting at Nashville Superspeedway.

The other races of the primary sponsorship partnership were not revealed, nor was the length of the sponsorship other than being for multiple years.

“This is really exciting for Legacy MC,” team co-owner Jimmie Johnson said in a team release. “Massey trucks are top of the line, and their mantra of ‘Hustle Hard, Stay Humble’ really aligns with our values at the Club. They are passionate about trucking, racing and their drivers. This is the start of a great partnership.”

Nemechek has two top 10s in 2024, while Jones has one.