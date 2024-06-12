Joey Hand Running Chicago for RFK

Joey Hand will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Chicago street course race for RFK Racing, RFK announced June 12.

Hand will drive the team’s part-time No. 60 with sponsorship from BuildSubmarines.com.

Hand made his Cup debut in 2021 and competed in seven races between 2021 and 2022, driving for Rick Ware Racing.

“Saying I’m excited is an understatement,” Hand said in a team release. “To be part of the #Stage60 program is going to be awesome. I’ve gotten close with the RFK team while working with them on the simulator over the past three years and have a ton of respect for what they are doing. I love street racing and have done a lot of it in my career so Chicago is right in my wheelhouse. NASCAR is some of the toughest competition I’ve been up against and there’s nothing like some good street fighting to put on a show for the fans.”

Hand is the third driver to compete in the No. 60 in 2024, following David Ragan and Cam Waters.

Ragan has the car’s best finish, a 20th at Daytona International Speedway.