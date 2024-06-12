Alon Day Driving Chicago for APR

Alon Day will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing at the Chicago street course, APR announced June 12.

Day will drive the No. 45, APR’s part-time third car.

Jet Support Services, Inc. will sponsor the effort.

Day last raced in the series in 2016, making two starts for MBM Motorsports with a best finish of 13th at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

He also drove two races that year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, plus one race each in 2017 and 2018 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Day is a four-time champion in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

He’s the third driver announced to the No. 45 for 2024, following Brad Perez and team co-owner Caesar Bacarella.

The car’s top finish this year is seventh at Talladega Superspeedway with Bacarella.