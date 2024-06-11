The Pit Straight: Spec F1 & the Spectre of Team Penske

A spectre is haunting IndyCar, and that spectre is Team Penske. Also, Formula 1 can still put on a close race, we have learned.

On the back end of a weekend full of open-wheel racing, Tom Blackburn and Alex Gintz are back to address the biggest stories and questions from the weekend, including an F1 race which was unusually competitive, a hectic race for IndyCar at Road America and the implications of Team Penske’s overpowered performance for the sport at large.

Should F1 become a spec series? Will the Captain allow his team to play the villains in the series he owns? Who are the dark horses for the 2024 IndyCar title? These questions and others are on the chopping block on the latest episode of The Pit Straight.

