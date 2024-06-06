In this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Ed Jones, who drives part time this year for for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Jones speaks about the differences between the other series he has participated in and NASCAR, what he wants to take away from his time in NASCAR and what it was like to participate in the Indianapolis 500.

After the Jones conversation, Nolen is joined by Anthony Damcott to discuss NASCAR finally granting a playoff waiver for Kyle Larson and if UFC President Dana White is partnering with NASCAR to start an electric series.

The guys also react to Ryan Blaney‘s post-race NASCAR Cup Series comments after he ran out of gas on the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, handing the win to teammate Austin Cindric.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.