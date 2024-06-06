Race Weekend Central
Edjonesbringingtheheatpodcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Ed Jones Hunts An Xfinity Ride

Trey Lyle

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

In this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Ed Jones, who drives part time this year for for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Jones speaks about the differences between the other series he has participated in and NASCAR, what he wants to take away from his time in NASCAR and what it was like to participate in the Indianapolis 500.

After the Jones conversation, Nolen is joined by Anthony Damcott to discuss NASCAR finally granting a playoff waiver for Kyle Larson and if UFC President Dana White is partnering with NASCAR to start an electric series.

See also
Happy Hour: NASCAR Does the Waive with Kyle Larson

The guys also react to Ryan Blaney‘s post-race NASCAR Cup Series comments after he ran out of gas on the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, handing the win to teammate Austin Cindric.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
Podcast Manager

A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.

Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

 

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x