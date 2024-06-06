Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
In this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Ed Jones, who drives part time this year for for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Jones speaks about the differences between the other series he has participated in and NASCAR, what he wants to take away from his time in NASCAR and what it was like to participate in the Indianapolis 500.
After the Jones conversation, Nolen is joined by Anthony Damcott to discuss NASCAR finally granting a playoff waiver for Kyle Larson and if UFC President Dana White is partnering with NASCAR to start an electric series.
The guys also react to Ryan Blaney‘s post-race NASCAR Cup Series comments after he ran out of gas on the final lap at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, handing the win to teammate Austin Cindric.
Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.
About the author
A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va.
Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.