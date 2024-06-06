Race Weekend Central
Arrow McLaren Terminates Alliance With Juncos Hollinger

Chase Folsom

The Arrow McLaren NTT IndyCar Series team terminated their alliance with Juncos Hollinger Racing, Arrow McLaren announced June 6.

The announcement was made on June 6 following an on-track incident between McLaren’s Theo Pourchaire and JHR driver Agustin Canapino that later spilled over to social media. 

The two drivers made contact during last Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix when Pourchaire slid into the side of Canapino’s No. 78. Canapino was critical of Pourchaire over the team’s radio, but the drama didn’t stop there. 

According to Pourchaire, he received myriad hateful comments on social media, including multiple death threats, following the incident.

“Arrow McLaren will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination and totally condemns the online abuse directed toward our team and driver,” the team’s statement reads.

In a statement of its own, JHR said it has the “upmost [sic] respect” for Arrow McLaren and “is confident in the future of Juncos Hollinger Racing.”

