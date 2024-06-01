Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Almost a week after his second Indianapolis 500 victory in two years, Josef Newgarden has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Team Penske to continue to drive the No. 2 Chevrolet in the NTT IndyCar Series, Penske announced today (June 1) in a press release.

The two-time Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar champion has collected 30 wins in his IndyCar career so far, all but three of them shared with team owner Roger Penske since the 2017 season.

Ready for more.



Team Penske, Josef Newgarden agree to contract extension. Read more: https://t.co/u7aOUqcbX8 pic.twitter.com/jIG7D953VS — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) June 1, 2024

“Josef Newgarden is a true winner, and we are excited that he will continue as a part of Team Penske for years to come,” Penske said. “What he did Sunday in the Indianapolis 500 shows how Josef consistently delivers for our team and our partners on the track, and he is just as impressive off the track as well. We are proud to have Josef continue with our organization as his skill and passion embody what it means to be a Team Penske driver.”

“Driving for Roger Penske and this iconic team is a dream that I never thought I would realize,” Newgarden said. “I’m thankful for the opportunities that I’ve been given during my time at Team Penske. I have a great amount of respect for the individuals that comprise our group, including the partners who support us. Our time together has been filled with hard work, teamwork and dedication, and I’m so excited that we will continue on for many more years to come. I’m sure that we can achieve much more in the future. I still believe we haven’t reached our full potential together just yet.”

The Henderson, Tenn. native was seventh in points when the extension was announced due to his disqualification at the Long Beach Grand Prix for Penske’s push to pass violations.