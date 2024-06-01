Colton Herta Takes Pole in Tense Detroit Qualifying Session

Colton Herta took his first NTT IndyCar Series pole of 2024 during Saturday’s (June 1) qualifying on the streets of Detroit.

Herta bested Alex Palou to the pole by a margin of 0.1520 seconds, with Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden placing third.

“Just super happy for the team,” Herta said after qualifying. “They’ve worked their tails off in the Month of May, and it was disappointing to say the least.”

The disappointment in question was Herta’s campaign in the Indianapolis 500 coming undone less than halfway through the race when he spun from second place, eventually finishing 23rd.

“This qualifying session is so difficult here,” Herta continued. “This track, obviously it’s hard to pass, but also it’s so hard to just get a clean lap bumps are here. It’s probably the most aggressive place we go to as far as bumps and walls. So it feels good to get this one.”

Firestone Fast Six

Kyle Kirkwood threw a wrench in the plans of the other five drivers in the Fast Six when his No. 27 Honda ran into the turn 1 runoff area. The car stalled, triggering a red flag and costing Kirkwood his two fastest laps.

With Kirkwood’s red flag coming out so late in the session, the pole was decided by a sprint of single, timed laps for the Fast Six, where Herta came out on top.

Position Driver Number Team Time 1 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global 1:00.5475 2 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.1520s 3 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske +0.4132s 4 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske +0.7571s 5 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.8430s 6 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global +3.7451s

Round 2

Theo Pourchaire, now confirmed to be competing in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the rest of the season, nearly made waves on his return to the series. Having sat out the Indianapolis 500 where the No. 6 was driven by Callum Ilott, Pourchaire displayed a strong pace throughout the second round of qualifying, but came up just short of advancing to the Firestone Fast Six.

The Frenchman will be the highest-starting Arrow McLaren car on Sunday.

Behind Pourchaire was Will Power, who was visibly, and, audibly frustrated after missing out on the top-six shootout.

.@12WillPower was not happy after that run 😳



The No. 12 will start P8 after just missing out on the Firestone Fast Six.



📺: #INDYCAR qualifying on Peacock pic.twitter.com/Yivi5HwKmy — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 1, 2024

Pato O’Ward, who looked to be a contender for pole position, found frustration and elimination instead of a clean track and a ticket to the Fast Six. Radio communications indicated that the No. 5 Chevrolet suffered a brake fire.

Pato O'Ward is FURIOUS.



He won't advance to the Fast Six.#INDYCAR | Peacock pic.twitter.com/QPW5Z6XbkC — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 1, 2024

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 7 Theo Pourchaire 6 Arrow McLaren +0.0287s 8 Will Power 12 Team Penske +0.0557s 9 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global +0.1450s 10 Santino Ferrucci 14 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +0.3296s 11 Christian Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.4608s 12 Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren +2.3424s

Round 1 Group 1

Fresh off a confrontation with Kirkwood in morning practice, Ferrucci drew the ire of his third driver of the day when Romain Grosjean accused the American of blocking him on a flying lap.

"If that's not blocking, I don't know what is."



Romain Grosjean went to Santino Ferrucci's box and spoke with A.J. Foyt Racing President Larry Foyt. #INDYCAR



📺 : Peacock pic.twitter.com/yhYNNokNFy — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 1, 2024

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 13 Christian Rasmussen 20 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.1024s 15 Romain Grosjean 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.2027s 17 Alexander Rossi 7 Arrow McLaren +0.2999s 19 Rinus VeeKay 21 Ed Carpenter Racing +0.3134s 21 Linus Lundqvist 8 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.3391s 23 Kyffin Simpson 4 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.4864s 25 Tristan Vautier 51 Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR +0.9185s

Round 1 Group 2

In a session full of claustrophobic moments, Felix Rosenqvist had the most pointed words regarding the cramped nature of racing around the streets of Detroit.

“Pietro [Fittipaldi] held me up,” Rosenqvist said. “I think maybe Dixon held him up. I tried to be close to him so they would get a penalty, because that’s the only way they give people a penalty, and I went off so… double trouble.”

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 14 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.0614s 16 Pietro Fittipaldi 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.2962s 18 Agustin Canapino 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.4844s 20 Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.6684s 22 Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing +0.6719s 24 Sting Ray Robb 41 A. J. Foyt Enterprises +0.7732s 26 Helio Castroneves 66 Meyer Shank Racing +0.7737s 27 Jack Harvey 18 Dale Coyne Racing +0.9849s

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be underway Sunday, June 2, at 12 p.m. ET with coverage on the USA Network and Peacock.