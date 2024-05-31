Ty Majeski Wins Truck Pole at Gateway, 3rd Pole of 2024

Ty Majeski was fastest in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying for the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway with a quickest lap of 138.568 mph.

Majeski won his third pole of the 2024 season, his second in a row at Gateway and the eighth of his Truck Series career, all with ThorSport Racing. Majeski was also the fastest in practice prior to qualifying.

Truck Series points leader Christian Eckes shared the front row with Majeski with a speed of 138.041 mph, the third front-row start at Gateway for the driver of the No. 19 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Last week’s winner at Charlotte Motor Speedway Nick Sanchez qualified third, and Dean Thompson tied his career-best Truck Series qualifying result, qualifying fourth. Tanner Gray completed the top five.

Stewart Friesen, Taylor Gray, Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top 10.

With only 32 drivers entered, all will compete in tomorrow’s race.

The Truck Series will take the green flag from St. Louis tomorrow, June 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET with broadcasting provided by FOX Sports 1.