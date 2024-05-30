NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: May 31 – June 2

With Memorial Day complete, things get a little non-linear in the world of motorsports. Post-shutdowns NASCAR has become very dependent on tripleheader weekends, to the point where the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rarely race without the NASCAR Cup Series. This weekend is an exception to the rule.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will make their third visit to World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly known as Gateway International Raceway, then Gateway Motorsports Park) in Madison, Ill. The 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval is just five miles to the east of St. Louis in an industrial area.

Coverage of the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter will start with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 3:45 p.m. ET.

On the undercard will be the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with their 160-lap race, the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power. Coverage from Gateway will start with NASCAR RaceDay – NCTS Edition at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Race coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag around 1:40 p.m. ET. Check your local listings to see if your FOX affiliate is airing the race. If they are not, then the race will be available on FOXSports.com.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has their sole standalone race of the entire season this weekend at Portland International Raceway. Coverage of the Pacific Office Automation 147 will begin with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Unlike the past two years, the Truck race being on FOX means that it will no longer have any bearing on the Xfinity broadcast. Race coverage will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET with the green flag at 4:40 p.m. ET. Expect this race to have a remote broadcast booth, much to the series’ detriment.

On the undercard of the Xfinity Series will be ARCA Menards Series West. Coverage of the Portland 112 will start at 7:50 p.m. ET Friday on FLORacing.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

After their crown jewel event last weekend in Indianapolis, the NTT IndyCar Series will be back in action this weekend on the streets of Detroit for the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit presented by Lear. The 1.65-mile street course is a completely different playing field as compared to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coverage Sunday will begin with INDYCAR Live at Noon ET on USA Network. Race coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET with the green flag coming out at 12:45 p.m. ET.

On the undercard of INDYCAR this weekend is the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTP and GTD Pro classes. Last year, this race was held for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge’s Grand Sport class, but WeatherTech is back for 2024.

The 100-minute race is set to go green at 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams will be at Wisconsin’s Beaver Dam Raceway this weekend for the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial. Coverage both Friday and Saturday nights will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series teams have two races this weekend. On Friday night, they will be at Lawrenceburg Speedway just outside Cincinnati for the River Rage. Coverage will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on FLORacing. Saturday night sees the series move to Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Mich. for the Mace Thomas Classic. Coverage will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET Saturday night on FLORacing.

The zMAX CARS Tour will be at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway Saturday night for the Visit Hampton 125 for the Late Model Stock division. Coverage will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

Finally, the ADAC Ravenol 24H Nurburgring is this weekend. New for 2024 is the fact that the race is now part of SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge for GT3 cars. Despite that, the race still has the quirky entries that fans have come to expect (Ex: The Opel Manta with a foxtail and a Dacia Logan). The race will be exclusive to SpeedSport1, airing flag-to-flag beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET Saturday morning. This was supposed to be the case last year, but the service hadn’t fully launched by race time.

TV Ratings Check — Charlotte, Indianapolis, Monaco

In Charlotte, ratings were hurt significantly by the combination of the Indianapolis 500 starting late and the Coca-Cola 600 being rain-shortened. To give you an idea of how that ended up working out, NBC’s broadcast from Indianapolis ended when the Coca-Cola 600 was around lap 150.

FOX’s broadcast of the Coca-Cola 600 earned a 1.7 rating with 3.102 million viewers. This is down significantly from last year despite no true comparison. Last year’s race was postponed to Monday at 3 p.m. ET, yet still earned a 1.92 rating with 3.399 million viewers.

As compared to the last time the race was run as scheduled in 2022, the race was down 24% in ratings and 21% in viewership.

Saturday’s coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 on FOX earned a .7 rating with 1.172 million viewers. This is a substantial increase over last year, when the race was delayed to Monday due to rain. Once the Coca-Cola 600 was postponed, the Xfinity race was moved up to an 11 a.m. ET start.

Friday night’s coverage of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on FS1 attracted an audience of 519,000 viewers. A Nielsen rating for the race is unavailable.

For INDYCAR, even a four-hour rain delay didn’t hurt things at all. NBC’s broadcast of the Indianapolis 500 earned a 2.5 rating with 5.024 million viewers, up eight percent over 2023. Streaming on Peacock increased that total to 5.31 million.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco earned a rating with 1.97 million viewers on ABC Sunday morning, a record for Monaco. The rating and viewership shown on SportsMediaWatch’s chart includes Formula 1: Grand Prix Sunday, which started at 7:30 a.m. ET as opposed to the race broadcast, which started at 8:55 a.m. ET.