Race Weekend Central
Brenden "Butterbean" Queen joins Bringing the Heat

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: The Legend of Brenden Queen Continues to Grow

Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Chase Folsom had a conversation with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and CARS Tour driver Brenden “Butterbean” Queen. They discussed the origin of his nickname, his first racecar, his Truck debut and his tradition of going to a Waffle House after a win.

After the Queen interview, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie to discuss Kyle Larson‘s performance in the Indianapolis 500 and whether he should be granted a playoff waiver from NASCAR after missing the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend. The guys also react to the news of Stewart-Haas Racing announcing it’s shutting down after this season.

See also
Eyes on Xfinity: Stewart-Haas Racing's Fallout & More

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Massie debate if Austin Hill‘s punishment was fair after hearing Cole Custer‘s side of things with their NASCAR Xfinity Series incident at Charlotte.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Michael.massie 113x150

Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.

Chase_folsom_ROVAL_2022

Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023.  Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x