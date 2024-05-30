Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Chase Folsom had a conversation with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and CARS Tour driver Brenden “Butterbean” Queen. They discussed the origin of his nickname, his first racecar, his Truck debut and his tradition of going to a Waffle House after a win.
After the Queen interview, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie to discuss Kyle Larson‘s performance in the Indianapolis 500 and whether he should be granted a playoff waiver from NASCAR after missing the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend. The guys also react to the news of Stewart-Haas Racing announcing it’s shutting down after this season.
For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Massie debate if Austin Hill‘s punishment was fair after hearing Cole Custer‘s side of things with their NASCAR Xfinity Series incident at Charlotte.
Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.
