On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Chase Folsom had a conversation with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and CARS Tour driver Brenden “Butterbean” Queen. They discussed the origin of his nickname, his first racecar, his Truck debut and his tradition of going to a Waffle House after a win.

After the Queen interview, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie to discuss Kyle Larson‘s performance in the Indianapolis 500 and whether he should be granted a playoff waiver from NASCAR after missing the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend. The guys also react to the news of Stewart-Haas Racing announcing it’s shutting down after this season.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Massie debate if Austin Hill‘s punishment was fair after hearing Cole Custer‘s side of things with their NASCAR Xfinity Series incident at Charlotte.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Michael Massie Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers. Chase Folsom Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related. Chase Folsom https://frontstretch.com/author/chasef/ Bringing the Heat: The Legend of Brenden Queen Continues to Grow