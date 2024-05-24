Andres Perez de Lara Wins ARCA Charlotte Pole

The field is set for the ARCA Menards Series’ sixth race of the season, with Andres Perez de Lara leading the field to green in the General Tire 150 from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Perez de Lara, driving Rev Racing’s No. 2, scored the top time with a speed of 177.982 mph.

Gus Dean earned the outside pole in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 55.

Tanner Gray and Kris Wright make up row two, and Carson Kvapil, in the part-time No. 82 for Pinnacle Racing Group, starts fifth.

Connor Mosack, Lavar Scott, Amber Balcaen, Andy Jankowiak and Will Kimmel round out the top 10.

With 31 cars entered, all have qualified for the event.

The General Tire 150 kicks off on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET.