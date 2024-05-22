Nathan Byrd Attempting Xfinity Debut at Portland

Nathan Byrd will drive DGM Racing’s No. 92 at Portland International Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, DGM announced May 22.

Should he qualify, the race will mark Byrd’s Xfinity debut.

CleanCore Solutions will sponsor the effort.

“I’m ecstatic to have CleanCore Solutions on board with me and DGM for my NASCAR debut,” Byrd said in a team release. “It means the world to have their support and partnership not only on the motorsports front, but the family business front as well. Their all-in-one multi-purpose cleaning product is revolutionary and something I wish I had my hands on during my days of janitor and housekeeping work at the family’s hotels. I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to making the CleanCore and DGM teams proud!”

“We’re always proud to welcome new companies to the sport, but this time we have the honor of welcoming a new driver as well,” DGM owner Mario Gosselin added. “Nathan has a very impressive track record, and we look forward to adding another type of car to his extensive resume and teaching him the ropes of NASCAR as he embarks on the next step in his career.”

Byrd is the seventh driver to be announced to DGM’s No. 92 for 2024, following Josh Bilicki, Natalie Decker, Kaden Honeycutt, Dexter Bean, Ross Chastain and Nick Leitz.