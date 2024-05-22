Brett Moffitt Joining JGR at Iowa

Brett Moffitt will run Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway, JGR announced May 22.

It will mark Moffitt’s first Xfinity start of the season.

Destiny Homes and Concrete Supply will sponsor the effort.

He returns to the series after running full time in 2023 for AM Racing. He earned one top five and nine top 10s.

In all, Moffitt boasts three top fives and 32 top 10s in 117 series starts since 2012.

“I have a lot of great memories of racing at Iowa Speedway, especially the back-to-back wins in the Truck Series,” Moffitt said in a team release. “I’m grateful for Destiny Homes and Concrete Supply supporting me, and I feel really confident that with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota, we have the opportunity to find the same success in June.”

“We’re excited to have Brett come back to JGR to run in Xfinity,” Steve DeSouza, JGR Xfinity evp, added. “He has shown great success at Iowa and will have knowledge of the track that will help our entire Xfinity program as the series makes its return to the track.”

In 2024, Moffitt has one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start for TRICON Garage, with a second coming this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He finished fifth at Kansas Speedway.

The start is Moffitt’s only announced race for JGR in the series.