Brad Perez Driving Sonoma for SS-Green Light

Brad Perez is entered for SS-Green Light Racing at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, SSGLR announced May 22.

The announcement marks a shift of teams for Perez, who previously drove for Alpha Prime Racing this season.

Perez will drive the No. 14, with Weiss Sand and Clay and ref+ology his primary sponsors.

“I’m very excited to work with Shelley Russi and her team over at ref-ology & Blast Equality Collab non-profit, who I had the pleasure to meet over a year ago at this very event,” Perez said in a team release. “I’ve been a fan of Bobby Dotter’s program at SS-GreenLight Racing for years and the opportunity to work with Jason Miller and the [No.] 14 team is a privilege. I thank them for the opportunity along with my longtime partners at Weiss Sand & Clay and Apex Coffee Roasters for making this possible.

“Going to the Bay Area is something I look forward to every year, I love the team at Sonoma Raceway and SMI, and I am happy to give it my best effort at one of the most beautiful racetracks in the country.”

“We are excited to have Brad join SS-Green Light Racing for our race at Sonoma,” team owner Bobby Dotter added. “Brad works incredibly hard at every opportunity he gets and constantly overperforms in the equipment he races in! Can’t wait to see what he is able to do behind the wheel of the ref-ology & Weiss [No.] 14 at Sonoma.”

Sonoma will mark Perez’s second Xfinity appearance of 2024. He raced APR’s No. 45 at Circuit of the Americas, finishing 18th. He has eight total starts in the series since 2022.

