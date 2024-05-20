Entry List: 2024 North Carolina Education Lottery 200

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series makes its annual stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway May 24 for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

There are 38 trucks on the entry list, so two teams will miss the show, barring any entry list changes.

Brett Moffitt will attempt his second start of the season for TRICON Garage, driving the team’s No. 1.

Connor Mosack will attempt his second start in the Spire Motorsports No. 7, and his third overall on the season.

Jennifer Jo Cobb is back in action for the third time this season, driving her own No. 10.

Memphis Villarreal returns in the Young’s Motorsports No. 20, attempting his second start of the season.

Mason Maggio will attempt his fifth Truck start of the season, driving the No. 21 for Floridian Motorsports.

Keith McGee returns to the Truck Series, once again driving the Reaume Brothers Racing No. 22.

Kaden Honeycutt returns to the seat of the Niece Motorsports No. 45, following a strong showing at Kansas Speedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will attempt his first Truck Series start since 2011, driving the No. 67 for MBM Motorsports.

Justin Carroll will attempt to qualify in his family-owned No. 90 after falling off the entry list for North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The gladiators of the Craftsman Truck Series will take center stage at Charlotte this Friday, May 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.