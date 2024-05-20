Entry List: 2024 BetMGM 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following an off week.

There are 40 cars on the entry list for the BetMGM 300, so two cars will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Chase Elliott will attempt his first Xfinity Series start of 2024, driving the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17.

Dean Thompson pilots the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing in an attempt at his series debut.

Noah Gragson will attempt his first Xfinity start since 2022, driving the No. 30 for Rette Jones Racing. It’s RJR’s first foray of the year into Xfinity.

Kyle Busch rejoins the Xfinity Series for the first time in 2024, driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing.

Akinori Ogata will attempt his second start of the season in the Joey Gase Motorsports No. 35.

Natalie Decker returns to the Xfinity Series for the second time in 2024, driving the DGM Racing No. 92.

The No. 74 for Mike Harmon Racing is listed on the entry listed with the driver to be announced, though it’s expected to be Jade Buford based on a previous announcement.

You can watch all the Xfinity race from Charlotte live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Coverage is set to start on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET.